Canada to unveil retaliatory action today for 'unjust' U.S. aluminum tariffs: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will unveil retaliatory measures to counter "unjust" American aluminum tariffs today.

In a statement before the second day of a cabinet retreat in Ottawa, Trudeau said the government is acting to protect Canada's aluminum industry.

"I want to highlight that we will be taking action to counter the unjust tariffs put on Canadian aluminum by the United States," he said.

"As I've said many times, we will always be there to defend Canadian workers. We will defend our aluminum sector."

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Minister Mary Ng will release details of the plan later today, Trudeau said.

The government had said during the summer that unless the U.S. dropped its latest round of aluminum tariffs, Canada would impose $3.6 billion in counter-measures.

Canada is responding to a 10 per cent tariff announced by President Donald Trump in August, a move that hit more than half of Canada's aluminum exports to the U.S.