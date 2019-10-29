Rookie MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe feeling 'pressure' of living up to his dad's example

Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe knows he's got some big shoes to fill as a newly-elected Bloc Québécois MP.

His win in the federal riding of Lac-Saint-Jean caught the attention of Quebecers when his father, longtime former Bloc leader Gilles Duceppe, congratulated him live on television on election night.

The elder Duceppe, serving as a pundit during the Radio-Canada broadcast, informed his son in an emotional moment (since widely shared on social media) that he would now be known as Alexis' father.

Proud father and former Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe congratulates his son Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe on his win in Lac-Saint-Jean. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/elxn43?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#elxn43</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/xrQrd054Ku">pic.twitter.com/xrQrd054Ku</a> —@CBCMontreal

Speaking to reporters during a break in an orientation session for new MPs in Ottawa, Brunelle-Duceppe said he feels proud and happy but also "a lot of pressure."

Brunelle-Duceppe said he's been involved in politics since working on his father's campaigns as a teenager.

"I've been in the shadow, in the back rooms, and now I'm going in front of the light," he told the CBC's Julie Van Dusen.

The younger Duceppe said people will come to realize he doesn't have the same style as his father.

Still, Brunelle-Duceppe said he will follow the advice of his father, who spent more than two decades in Parliament.

"He's calling me about 10 times a day," Brunelle-Duceppe said of his father.

He said he intends to learn his new job at his own pace and won't be skipping steps.

"I have to take the time to be a good MP and I'm sure I'll be able to do it," he said.