Alberta election hit by 'inauthentic activity,' disinformation, says report

A government of Canada team says it identified a number of "inauthentic" social media accounts and cases of disinformation in the run-up to the Alberta election — and is warning that similar tactics could be used this fall during the federal campaign.

In a new report dropped today, the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) team, housed at Global Affairs Canada, says it identified accounts that demonstrated coordinated "inauthentic behaviour" during the April provincial election.

Government officials speaking on background told CBC News there is nothing to suggest the accounts swayed the result of the election, which saw United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney elected premier.

The executive summary of the report said the suspicious accounts appear to be mainly domestic, not foreign, as the community was mainly driven by "supporters of the United Conservative Party (UCP)."

RRM said a number of the inauthentic accounts commenting on the election supported the People's Party of Canada, which is federal.

The government officials took pains to point out that that there is nothing to suggest the parties themselves directed the accounts.

The RRM team also identified accounts tied to lobbying groups that were spreading disinformation online in the run-up to the Alberta election. Officials would not say which groups were involved.

The team also found accounts associated with "known national far-right and hate group actors" spreading disinformation on social media leading up to the Alberta election.

Government officials said the domestic accounts are mimicking the online tactics deployed in other cases of foreign interference, such as the 2016 U.S. presidential election — making it hard for observers to identify the players.

"The Alberta election provides an example of a situation where there may be evidence of coordinated inauthentic behaviour undertaken by Canadian actors, making the identification of foreign interference more difficult," says the report.

To draft its report, the team monitored open sources like Twitter.

It identified the Alberta election as being at risk of interference "because of the extent to which environmental issues were debated."

Birthed out of the 2018 G7 summit in Charlevoix, the RRM unit was set up to coordinate efforts between the seven leading industrialized nations to identify, prevent and respond to threats to democracy.

The RRM also plays a role in the Security and Intelligence Threats to Election (SITE) task force, conducting open source research on global trends and data on threats to democracy.