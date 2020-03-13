Airport screening only given to travellers returning from 'a place of concern,' Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says only some international travellers entering Canada are undergoing airport screening, as criticism mounts over why measures aren't being ramped up amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Travellers passing through Canadian airports say they are being asked whether they have recently visited China, Italy or Iran — but not where exactly they have travelled or whether they went to other countries hit by outbreaks.

Trudeau responded Sunday to concerns from travellers asking why they did not go through a more robust screening process.

"They were not coming from a place of concern and therefore there were different protocols," Trudeau said in a televised interview with CTV News.

"We do not want public health officials to be using up their time and resources at airports doing something that isn't the most impactful thing they can be doing."

All travellers arriving in Canada from any destination international points are being asked to consider self-isolating for 14 days as a precaution.

The prime minister said the priority for public health officials right now is supporting communities and hospitals dealing with the virus.

"At airports isn't necessarily the best thing, but there are more measures we're looking at and more things we're going to do," he said.

What possible scenarios has the federal government been planning for with the spread of the novel coronavirus? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ctvqp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ctvqp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> <br><br>Read more: <a href="https://t.co/LyupjCDvvJ">https://t.co/LyupjCDvvJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/O52bgVv1vU">pic.twitter.com/O52bgVv1vU</a> —@ctvqp

One of those measures is limiting the number of Canadian airports that will accept inbound international flights — a list Transport Canada is currently developing and expects to release this week.

Trudeau did not discuss what other measures the Canadian Border Services Agency plans to implement.

What does screening look like?

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday that, aside from flagging passengers travelling by air, "enhanced screening measures at all land, rail and marine points of entry" are now being implemented.

Blair said that at airports, resources are being directed toward people travelling from "high-risk regions" and those passengers receive additional information or further interaction with public health officials.

The process includes immediately referring people exhibiting symptoms to relevant health authorities and telling passengers what to do if they later develop symptoms.

As for whether the federal government plans to enforce mandatory periods of isolation for all travellers — which is possible under Canada's Quarantine Act — Trudeau said there is "nothing we have taken off the table."

Trudeau is expected to chair a cabinet meeting later Sunday to address Canada's response to the pandemic.