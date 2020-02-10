2nd Canadian plane arrives in Wuhan to carry people from coronavirus epicentre

The second Canadian charter plane has arrived in Wuhan, China, to repatriate more people stuck in the epicentre of the coronavirus.

More than 230 Canadians had asked to be on the flight, but it's not clear how many will actually board. The aircraft seats about 250 people, including crew and medical officials.

"Due to the conditions and restrictions associated with this flight, we cannot predict the final number of passengers who will be on this flight," said Global Affairs Canada spokeswoman Krystyna Dodds.

"We have received assurances from Chinese authorities that a permanent resident of Canada with a valid permanent resident card may accompany an immediate family member who is a minor and a Canadian citizen. We will attempt to keep families together, even when a Canadian minor is not departing on the flight. However, all departures are subject to approval by the Chinese government."

The first Canadian charter carried out 174 Canadians and their family members, who are now under quarantine at a military base in Trenton, Ont., for two weeks.

Another 39 Canadians were on board an American charter that left the region.

There have been more than 40,000 cases of the novel coronavirus reported, and more than 900 deaths.

In Canada, there have been seven cases of the virus: four in British Columbia and three in Ontario. Public health officials say the risk to Canadians remains low.