International community should 'banish' Saudi prince over Khashoggi's killing: UN rapporteur

A leading UN expert says the international community needs to take steps against Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince, who is reportedly implicated in a pending U.S. intelligence report on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Agnès Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, told CBC Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos the declassified report is expected to single out Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for approving the 2018 killing of Khashoggi, a Washington Post newspaper columnist and prominent kingdom critic.

"Targeted sanctions against his assets abroad is an important step towards holding him to account. It should not be just that," she said. "I think that we should take steps as an international community to banish him to the extent possible from international gathering or from some international gathering.

"In my view, that's a first action in the in the direction of accountability."

In this Dec. 15, 2014 file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain. (Hasan Jamali/The Associated Press)

Khashoggi was brutally killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul after he entered to get documents for his upcoming marriage.

News of the U.S. intelligence report and its findings were reported back in 2018 but the report was not made public.

The White House said Thursday the U.S. President Joe Biden will talk "very soon" with Saudi King Salman ahead of the report's release.

Saudi Arabia has claimed Khashoggi's death was the result of a "rogue" extradition operation gone awry and has denied the crown prince was involved.