Auditor general trashes Liberal plan to keep CF-18s flying until 2032

Canada's auditor general has shot down the Liberal government's handling of the air force's aging CF-18s in a blistering report that raises national security and even long-term safety questions about the viability of the country's frontline fighter jets.

Auditor General Michael Ferguson's fall report, tabled Tuesday, methodically picks apart the recent policy change at the Department of National Defence, which requires the military to have enough warplanes to meet Canada's commitments to both NORAD and NATO at the same time.

From the get-go the policy was a non-starter, said Ferguson, and the federal government knows it.

"The fighter force could not meet the requirement because National Defence was already experiencing a shortage in personnel, and the CF-18 was old and increasingly hard to maintain," said the audit.

As of April 2018, the air force's CF-18 squadrons faced a 22 per cent shortage in technical positions, and a startling number of technicians were not fully qualified to do maintenance.

Fighter pilots are also in short supply. The air force is losing more of them than it is training each year, and among those that do remain almost one-third do not get the required 140 hours of flying time per year.

Proposed solution 'will not help solve' issues

Ferguson also took issue with both of the Liberal government's plans to fill the so-called capability gap by buying additional interim aircraft.

The current proposal is to buy used Australian F-18s, which are approximately the same vintage as Canada's CF-18s, and convert them for further use until the federal government completes the purchase of brand new aircraft.

With this plan, the auditor said, the air force faces the same issues.

"The government's proposed solution of buying interim aircraft will not help solve either the personnel shortage or the aging fleet," said the audit.

More pointedly, Ferguson said the earlier $6.3-billion plan to buy 18 brand new Super Hornet fighter jets on an interim basis would have been even worse, and the government was told so in no uncertain terms by the air force.

Auditor General Michael Ferguson released his fall report Tuesday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

"National Defence's analysis showed that buying the Super Hornet alone would not allow the department to meet the new operational requirement," said the audit.

"The department stated that the Super Hornet would initially decrease, not increase, the daily number of aircraft available because technicians and pilots would have to be pulled away from the CF-18s to train on the new aircraft."

The proposal to buy Super Hornets was scrapped last spring after the manufacturer, Chicago-based Boeing, angered the Trudeau government in a separate trade dispute involving the sale of Bombardier passenger jets.

Fleet 'will become more vulnerable'

What is perhaps most stark is the auditor's warning that the Liberal government has no plan to upgrade the combat capabilities of the CF-18s to keep them current over the next decade while the air force waits for a replacement.

The last major refurbishment of the war fighting equipment on the jets was in 2008, and Defence planners have done little because they had been expecting new planes by 2020.

"National Defence did not have a plan to upgrade the combat capability of the CF-18 even though it will now have to fly until 2032," said the audit.

"Without these upgrades, according to the department, the CF-18 will become more vulnerable as advanced combat aircraft and air defence systems continue to be developed and used by other nations."

The fact that the CF-18s are not up to date means they will not be able to operate in certain environments where the risk of surface-to-air missiles or advanced enemy planes is great.

That, in turn, "would limit Canada's contribution to NORAD and NATO operations," Ferguson said.