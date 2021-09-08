Ottawa closes special Afghan immigration program to new applicants

Less than halfway to its goal of bringing 40,000 Afghans to Canada, the federal government is no longer taking new referrals for the special immigration program meant to prioritize former employees of the Armed Forces or Canadian government and their families.

CBC News has learned the government is processing the last of the 18,000 applications filled out by Afghans hoping to come here through the special immigration program. Advocates for refugees say the decision to wind down the program abandons Afghans desperate to come to this country.

The program was set up nearly a year ago, a few weeks before Kabul fell to the Taliban in August, 2021 and before the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to bring 40,000 Afghans to safety here.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's online referral portal for the program is still up, but a spokesperson for Immigration Minister Sean Fraser confirmed in a media statement that all spots in the program have been taken up.

"IRCC has applications for more than 15,000 Afghans and their family members in various stages of processing," she wrote. "Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and National Defence have shared referrals with IRCC for the remaining spots."

The Toronto Star first reported the program appeared to be about to close in mid-June, prompting a coalition of aid organizations to issue a joint statement condemning the move.