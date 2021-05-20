First flight of Afghan interpreters lands in Canada, with more to come

A flight carrying Afghan interpreters who assisted the Canadian military has landed in Canada, the federal government confirmed this evening.

"Today, the Government of Canada is welcoming the first of a number of flights carrying Afghan refugees who provided crucial support to Canadian Armed Forces members in Afghanistan," says a statement issued by several federal ministers involved in the resettlement program.

The Afghan interpreters and other workers who helped Canadian soldiers during the war in Afghanistan are arriving in Canada as refugees, along with their families. More planes will arrive in the "coming days and weeks," the government said.

Ottawa has pledged to resettle thousands of Afghans who worked alongside the Canadian military. The resettlement effort became more urgent in recent weeks as the resurgent Taliban reclaimed territory and as the U.S. began its military withdrawal from the country.

"The Government has been seized with the urgency on the ground and is working as quickly as possible to resettle Afghan nationals who put themselves at great risk to support Canada's work in Afghanistan," the ministers' statement said.

More to come ...