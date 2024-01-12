Affordability remains centre stage as federal parties gear up for spring sitting of Parliament

Federal political parties are preparing for another sitting of the House of Commons, where affordability issues appear set to remain front and centre.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, speaking in front of his caucus on Sunday, continued to articulate a message that is critical of the state of Canada's economy, with a focus on housing affordability, while blaming the challenges of the rising cost of living on government policies pursued by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"This is not a problem that has been dropped on Justin Trudeau's lap. It is a problem that he created with his inflationary spending and by continually building up the local bureaucracies that block home building," Poilievre said.

He repeated several times a refrain that summarizes the Conservatives' priorities for their next period in opposition: "Axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget and stop the crime."

In French, Poilievre focused his critique on the Bloc Québécois for supporting the federal government on a variety of issues, while in English he similarly sought to tie the NDP and Liberals together as a "costly coalition."

Poilievre referred to Bill C-234, proposed legislation meant to exempt farmers from paying the carbon tax on fuel used in some farming activities. The bill has experienced extensive change and procedural wrangling as it made its way through the House and Senate late last year.

As MPs prepare to return to the regular rhythm of the House of Commons this week, the Conservatives continue to hold what polls suggest is a commanding lead — at least 10 percentage points, in many surveys — in public support.

"You've got a a population that's feeling pretty sour about the direction of the country," David Coletto, CEO of the polling firm Abacus Data, told CBC News on Sunday. "And that is basically leading them to feel quite dissatisfied with the performance of both the prime minister and the government as a whole."

On Thursday, leaders of both the New Democrats and governing Liberals also spoke publicly, outlining their priorities for the coming legislative sitting.

WATCH | Government House leader discusses return of Parliament: ‘I’ve never seen more determination to get results for Canadians,' says government House leader Duration 9:27 Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon responds to Liberal MP Ken McDonald, who today retracted his suggestion that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should face a leadership review. Plus, he discusses the Liberals' expectations as Parliament returns on Monday.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took the opportunity of a caucus retreat in Edmonton to focus his party's message on affordability, as well as his critique of the government, with which federal New Democrats have forged a supply-and-confidence agreement.

"[Trudeau's] had almost nine years in power, and instead of growing the middle class, things have gotten worse and worse. It's more expensive to get groceries, more expensive to rent or to mortgage. Life has gotten harder. Salaries haven't kept up. He is out of touch," he said Thursday during the caucus retreat.

But Singh split his time between criticizing the government for inaction on kitchen table issues and attacking the Conservatives for their proposed solutions.

WATCH | Jagmeet Singh's relationship with the Liberals: Singh says working with the Liberals is like wrestling eels soaked in oil Duration 0:54 As New Democrats negotiate a deal on pharmacare, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh compares working with the Liberals to wrestling eels soaked in oil.

"I also want to remind folks, when Conservatives were in power, remember when [Stephen] Harper was in power, he cut the things that you needed. He cut health care. He cut and it hurt. That's what Conservatives do. They're going to cut again," he said.

Trudeau also addressed his caucus on Thursday in Ottawa, defending his government's record while sharpening his critique of the Conservative opposition.

The prime minister highlighted government action on climate change and new programs such as dental care, while warning that a Conservative government would take Canada to the extreme right. He specifically referred by name to a handful of Conservative MPs whom he branded as out of touch with Canadian values.

"Pierre Poilievre is focused on bringing his party further to the right, while we are focused on meeting Canadians where they are, where they need us to be for them," Trudeau said.

The spring sitting of the House of Commons is set to run until sometime in June.

The sitting should also feature a number of concrete tests for party support: Trudeau announced on Sunday a byelection would be held in the riding of Durham, Ont., the seat vacated when former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole retired. Byelections in two other ridings, left empty by the departures of former cabinet ministers Carolyn Bennett and David Lametti, are also expected to be called in the coming months.