Advance voting starts Friday, runs through the Thanksgiving weekend
Advance voting runs from Oct. 11-14
Canadians who've already made up their minds about who they're voting for in the federal election can get a head start this Thanksgiving weekend.
Advance voting will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting this Friday through the holiday Monday at assigned polling stations.
To find the right polling station, would-be electors (that's any registered Canadian age 18 and older) can check out the Elections Canada website or call 1-800-463-6868. The location is also written on the voter identification cards sent out to nearly 28 million Canadians.
Voters will have to show identification that includes a home address, such as a driver's licence.
"At the last election, more electors than ever voted early at advance polls," said Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault in an emailed statement.
"Advance polls will be open for longer hours and there will be more advance polling stations to better serve Canadians."
Voters also can cast a ballot at any Elections Canada office until 6 p.m. on Oct. 15. That's also the deadline to register to vote by mail. The federal election takes place on Oct. 21.
