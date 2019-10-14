Elections Canada data shows 25% increase in advance voting compared to 2015
Two million voters cast ballots in the first two days of advance voting across the country
According to data provided by Elections Canada, two million Canadians cast votes in the first two days of advance voting across the country — a 25 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2015.
During the first two days of advance voting in the 2015 election, 1.6 million Canadians voted.
The numbers provided by Elections Canada do not include electors who voted in local offices, on campus, by special ballot or at additional service points.
For the first time this election, advance polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
To find the right polling station, would-be electors (that's any registered Canadian age 18 and older) can check out the Elections Canada website or call 1-800-463-6868. The location is also written on the voter identification cards sent out to nearly 27 million Canadians.
Voters have to show identification that includes a home address, such as a driver's licence.
Monday is the last day advance polls are open.
