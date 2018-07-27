Toronto MP Adam Vaughan will not run in next federal election

Toronto Liberal MP Adam Vaughan will not be running in the next federal election, CBC News has learned.

Vaughan currently represents the riding of Spadina—Fort York and serves as parliamentary secretary to the minister of families, children and social development.

"First and foremost it's a family decision," he said in an interview with CBC News Sunday. He also said that turning 60 this year made him reflect on the stresses of life as a parliamentarian.

"It's not a job you can do at half-speed. When I looked at the term ahead and the work that is still to be done, I thought 'I've done as much as I think I can do.' "

"As my mother once told me, when you feel like you've run out of steam and out of fire, it's time to get out of the way and let someone else with the passion to be on the floor of Parliament or the office that you hold to let them take that spot," Vaughan said.

He said he had notified Prime Minister Justin Trudeau several months ago that he would not be seeking re-election.

The Liberal MP first won a seat in Parliament in 2014 after a byelection in the downtown Toronto riding of Trinity—Spadina, which was scrubbed from the electoral map after redistribution.

He has represented Spadina—Fort York since 2015, winning by comfortable margins both that year and in 2019.

The news of Vaughan's withdrawal comes ahead of a widely anticipated election call later this summer.

Vaughan says he won't run for office elsewhere

Vaughan also ruled out running for office at any other level of government, including for mayor of Toronto when that city holds its municipal elections next year.

"I think I'll leave it to the city to choose its next generation of leaders, and if I can support them I will."

Vaughan said he was looking forward to revisiting, in some capacity, old projects he had envisioned during his years as a Toronto city councillor from 2006-2014, such as the revitalization of city parks and other spaces.