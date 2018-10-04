Olympic kayaker Adam van Koeverden enters politics looking to unseat Lisa Raitt in 2019 federal election

Decorated Olympic kayaker Adam van Koeverden says he hopes to run as a Liberal candidate in the next federal election.

The four-time Olympic medallist said he'll be seeking the party's nomination to run in Ontario.

"After representing Canada for 20 years on the international stage as an athlete, today I'm announcing my intention to seek the federal Liberal nomination in Milton, Ontario," van Koeverden said on social media Monday.

The seat is currently held by Conservative deputy leader and former cabinet minister Lisa Raitt.

After winning the riding in 2011 by a 30 per cent margin, Raitt faced a tougher challenge in 2015, narrowly beating Liberal candidate Azim Rizvee by five per cent.

A website laying out details of van Koeverden's candidacy says his campaign will focus on traditional liberal values with an emphasis on youth, sport, physical education and healthy communities.

The 36-year-old has an Olympic gold medal to his credit as well as two world championships, and was Canada's flag-bearer at the Olympic Games in Athens and Beijing.

The federal election is slated to take place next year.