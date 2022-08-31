Nationwide suicide prevention hotline launching next year, CRTC says

A long-anticipated three-digit suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline will come online in 2023, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said Wednesday.

The CRTC said it will use 988 as the hotline's number — the same three digits adopted for a similar hotline in the United States that launched in July.

MPs voted unanimously in favour of establishing a three-digit hotline in December 2020, as demand was rising for mental health services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the hotline is active, Canadians will be able to call or text it and be directed to mental health services free of charge.

Statistics Canada reported in 2021 that, on average, more than 10 Canadians were dying by suicide every day.

The CRTC said it anticipates the hotline will be launched on Nov. 30, 2023.

Where to get help now:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (Phone) | 45645 (Text, 4 p.m. to midnight ET only) crisisservicescanada.ca

In Quebec (French): Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (Phone), Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre