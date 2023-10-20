Content
Politics

More than 30 MPs — including 23 Liberals — call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

More than 30 MPs — 23 of them Liberals — have written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling on him to advocate for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

One former minister and several Parliamentary secretaries say Trudeau should advocate for a ceasefire

Raffy Boudjikanian, Darren Major · CBC News ·
Smoke rises over the Gaza Strip.
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Israel has been striking targets throughout Gaza since a bloody, cross-border attack by Hamas militants killed over 1,400 and captured many Israelis on Oct. 7. (Ariel Schalit/The Associated Press)

More than 30 MPs — 23 of them Liberals — have written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling on him to advocate for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"Canada has long been a voice for peace. The longer this conflict goes on, the more innocent civilians will pay with their lives. We demand that Canada join the growing international call for an immediate ceasefire. Canada must act before more innocent children are killed," says the letter, signed by 33 MPs.

The signatories include former cabinet minister Omar Alghabra and several current parliamentary secretaries, including Pierrefonds-Dollard Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi, who spoke tearfully before cameras on Wednesday about the recent explosion near a hospital in Gaza. NDP House Leader Peter Julian and both Green Party MPs also added their names to the list.

During a press conference on Friday, Trudeau was asked if the conflict was creating a division in his caucus.

"There are lots of different perspectives. But there are shared fears and concerns amongst all parliamentarians and a commitment every single day to keep everyone safe here in Canada and everywhere around the world," he said.

More to come ...

 

    now