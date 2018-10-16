Federal bill to fix up official residences - including 'fire hazard' 24 Sussex - tops $83M: NCC report

It'll take tens of millions of dollars over the next decade to restore and maintain Canada's official residences — including the "fire hazard" that is 24 Sussex Drive — due to chronic underfunding, according to a new report by the National Capital Commission. The report, based on a 2017 in-depth assessment of the NCC's portfolio, concluded that 24 Sussex Drive, the official home of the prime minister, and Harrington Lake, the prime minister's country residence, are in "critical" condition — meaning they need "frequent emergency maintenance and repair." The report found that Rideau Hall — home and workplace of the Governor General of Canada — and Stornoway, home of the leader of the Opposition, are in "good" condition, while the home of the Speaker of the House of Commons in Gatineau Park is in "poor" condition. Rideau Gate, where Gov. General Julie Payette is living, is in "fair" condition. Rideau Cottage, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family actually live, was excluded from the report.

The NCC is asking for a one-time injection of $83 million over 10 years to address the "deferred maintenance deficit for all six official residences, as a result of chronic underfunding over many years."

The commission said the funding would bring all the residences up to "good" condition, but would not modernize them.

The NCC's report also asks for a further $24.6 million annually for ongoing maintenance, repairs and renovation projects.

The buildings on the grounds of 24 Sussex "have reached the point of imminent or actual failure, and require replacement," notes the report.

"The age and condition of the electrical system poses a fire hazard and the plumbing system has failures on a regular basis."