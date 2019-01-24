Skip to Main Content
Police update on alleged arson that killed Dundas couple LIVE
Live

Police update on alleged arson that killed Dundas couple LIVE

Hamilton police news conference gives more detail on the deaths of Alan and Carla Rutherford, who died in a house fire at their Dundas home last summer.
Hamilton police news conference gives more detail on the deaths of Alan and Carla Rutherford, who died in a house fire at their Dundas home last summer. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us