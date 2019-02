Live

PM takes SNC-Lavalin affair questions LIVE

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at the Canada Space Agency where he's expected to be take more questions about Jody Wilson-Raybould's version of events during the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Social Sharing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at the Canada Space Agency where he's expected to be take more questions about Jody Wilson-Raybould's version of events during the SNC-Lavalin affair. 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories