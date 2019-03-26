Skip to Main Content
Pleasure Cruise
Audio

Pleasure Cruise

Just when you thought it wasn't safe to go back in the water. Wait, what?
Just when you thought it wasn't safe to go back in the water. Wait, what? 15:45
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us