The massive explosion in Beirut in photos

Tuesday's enormous explosion at Beirut port killed at least 135 people, injured more than 5,000 and caused a huge swath of destruction in the Lebanese capital. Experts believe the blast's cause is linked to 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that was stored at a warehouse at the port.

Take a look at the aftermath of 'one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions in history'