· Photos

See what life is like with lockdowns, social distancing, self-isolation in Canada and around the world

Everyday life for people in Canada and across the globe has suddenly become unrecognizable, with millions staying at home, practicing social distancing and self-isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything from city streets and parks to restaurants, legislatures and popular tourist destinations are left eerily empty.

Social Sharing

Deserted cities, empty streets, parks and freeways as millions adapt to life amid the COVID-19 pandemic