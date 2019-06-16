PhD student draws from Ojibway roots to decolonize fashion
Riley Kucheran’s work, shadowing Cree-Métis luxury designer Angela DeMontigny and studying the differences between the Western fashion industry and the Indigenous industry, earned him a 2019 Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation Scholarship.
