Patchy weather leads to pumpkin problems — but Insta-success makes up for it

Some pumpkin farmers in B.C.'s Lower Mainland have found the silver lining in a soggy season by harnessing the power of social media to attract Instagrammers and Facebook users eager to snap and share.

Brian Faulkner, vice-president of business development and marketing at B.C. Fresh, said the pumpkin growing season has been challenging due to rain and some crops that ripened earlier than expected. Halloween is a crucial time for pumpkin growers and a poor crop can strike fear in their hearts.

Faulkner said B.C. Fresh, a produce company owned by 31 family farms, has been able to meet shipping obligations to national chain grocery stores. But last-minute shoppers could find themselves in a bind.

"The people that have been coming late and calling at the last minute to try and find pumpkins, it's certainly been a lot more difficult."

Pumpkins ready for harvest after a days of rain that flooded fields. (B.C. Fresh)

Faulkner added that other parts of the country are also experiencing challenges.

"And with some of the crop troubles that they've had in some of the other areas like in Alberta and across the Prairies — that certainly put the pressure on pumpkins a lot higher."

Social media attracts pumpkin photo-takers

Other growers have found a measure of success beyond the number of pumpkins harvested.

Some farmers with u-pick patches provide value-added experiences including corn mazes, wagon rides and scenic backdrops for epic Instagram photos.

They are delighted with the season's success.

Heirloom pumpkins in shades of orange, pink, and blue at Taves Family Farms in the Fraser Valley. (Taves Family Farms)

Third-generation Abbotsford farmer, Loren Taves of Taves Family Farms, is behind one pumpkin patch that thrives through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"I think the farmers have embraced the whole beauty of the fall and they've been able to market their farms a lot more effectively than they could in the past with just newsprint."

He said he reviews Facebook comments and Google reviews and is learning to quickly respond to farm visitors through social media.

The farm has also found a way to collect rainwater to use throughout the growing process.

"We have very well-drained lands here in the south of Abbotsford, underneath us is a lot of gravel", said Taves. "We have adapted to doing drip irrigation to conserve water and so all of our pumpkins get little bits of water every day in order to sustain their growth."

Farmer Sharon Ellis at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner says she's also seen an influx of people eager to take selfies in the pumpkin patch.

"The picture is almost as important as the pumpkin is now."