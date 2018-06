Live

Parkway Sessions Live: The Ennis Sisters

This is a 90-minute online-only video stream as part of CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's Parkway Sessions series, featuring the performing group The Ennis Sisters.

This is a 90-minute online-only video stream as part of CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's Parkway Sessions series, featuring the performing group The Ennis Sisters. 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories