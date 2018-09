Audio

Out of Season

Labour Day-based clothing rules got you down? We've got the remedy. Julie Kim is a Hot Mess, Canada Post doesn't go postal, and we have to decide between ketchup and mustard.

Labour Day-based clothing rules got you down? We've got the remedy. Julie Kim is a Hot Mess, Canada Post doesn't go postal, and we have to decide between ketchup and mustard. 13:59

Popular Now Find more popular stories