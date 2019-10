News · Audio

Oscar-winning Cherokee actor Wes Studi on his culture, his work, and the award of a lifetime

From the Vietnam War, to the American Indian Movement, to the bright lights of Hollywood, veteran Cherokee actor Wes Studi has had a colourful life. This Sunday he'll become the first Indigenous actor to receive an Oscar for his work. Ahead of the ceremony, Wes Studi sits down with Rosanna Deerchild to talk about his work, his life and how roles for Indigenous actors have evolved during his career.

