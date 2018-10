Audio

OPP Extra - Healing from sexual violence - Trisha Baptie's story

Host Hillary McBride and Producer Jodie Martinson sit down with advocate and survivor of sexual violence, Trisha Baptie, to talk about healing. 24:43

