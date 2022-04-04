This column is an opinion by Albert Dumont, an activist, spiritual advisor, volunteer and poet. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ.

My life was forever changed when the enormous cruelty of a person of my long-ago past left me emotionally and spiritually wounded.

I have often spoken about the darkness which entered my life because of the effects this person's actions had on my formative years. One day, as we talked on the subject of forgiveness, a friend asked if it was possible for me to find it in my heart to forgive the person who brought such profound dysfunction, through their cruelty, into my life. My answer was, "No, I cannot forgive this person."

Why? It is simply because the person I speak of (now deceased) never came to my door and asked forgiveness of me.

A circle would be formed

If the guilty person would have come to my home and spoken words of regret and remorse for their long-ago cruelty, I would have invited the person into the warmth of my humble abode where a circle would be formed. The sacred items of our spiritual beliefs (theirs and mine) would be placed in the centre of the circle and a conversation would then occur.

I, as the person who suffered at the hands of the guilty party, would expect to hear — in detail — why the person did what they did to alter so severely my human right to emotional and spiritual wellness.

If I felt, because of the words spoken in the circle, that the sorrow of the person was real and truly in line with what I define as a genuine "act of contrition," I have little doubt I would forgive the person whose cruelty contributed to my life going out of control in my younger years.

To be clear, if the person whose cruelty caused so much emotional turmoil in my life had never sought me out for forgiveness (they did not), then no forgiveness from me would ever have had a chance of occurring. I would be at peace with leaving it in the domain of Creator, where I am confident justice would come to pass.

No one escapes justice! Not me, not you, not the Pope, nor any other human being gets away with doing wrong, nor will any house of worship (including the Catholic Church) guilty of crimes against humanity escape justice after Creator's historical review takes place.

They have gone to his house

The Indigenous people in Canada who suffered so greatly at residential schools have not waited for the Pope to come to their door. Instead, they have gone to his house, asking to receive an apology for the wrongs of the past.

To me, it's a very strange way of going about it.

If the Pope is interested in forgiveness, then it should have been on him to request a time where he could, with lowered shoulders, be given an opportunity to plead for forgiveness. The Pope should forever be mindful that the dead children of the residential schools have a say in it!

Will there be a healing circle where the Pope and Indigenous people can heal together? What will the church do to make amends?

Two of my published poems connect to this very topic. I offer them now and am hopeful that you will spiritually and emotionally connect with them.

Because of You

The Words of the Victim

by Albert Dumont ©



You pushed me into raging waters

And I wonder

If my mind will ever heal

Because of you

I have forgotten the reasons

For the blossoms

And the purpose of the rain

Because of you

Instead of smiling into the dawn

I hide

And shed tear after tear

Because of you

I feel as the rust

Which descends onto the beauty

Of our autumn's maple leaves

Because of you

Peace eludes me

And I see only heartache

Everywhere I turn



It is good now that you tell me

You are sorry

But tell me also

What you will do which will

Restore who and what I was

Before your cruelty

Pushed me into raging waters





Because of Me

The Words of the Perpetrator

by Albert Dumont ©



I pushed you into raging waters

And now I wonder

If you will ever be the same

Because of me

You have forgotten the reasons

For the blossoms

And the purpose of the rain

Because of me

Instead of smiling into the dawn

You hide

And shed tear after tear

Because of me

You feel as the rust

That descends onto the beauty

Of the autumn's maple leaves

Because of me

Peace eludes you

And you know only heartache

Everywhere you turn

I regret that I have caused you

Such great suffering

And I am sorry

What would you have me do

That would help you

Restore who and what you were

Before my cruelty

Pushed you into raging waters

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools or by the latest reports. A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.