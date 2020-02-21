'Put an end to this abuse': Survivors share #MeToo stories
Harvey Weinstein case reignited movement that prompted women to share experiences
Jury deliberations in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual assault trial are continuing.
The 67-year-old former movie mogul faces five felony charges. He is accused of raping former actress Jessica Mann, 34, in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on then production assistant Miriam Haley, 42, in 2006.
The cases sparked a resurgence of the #MeToo movement that prompted women to share their own experiences of harassment and abuse.
Three Canadian women from different industries shared their #MeToo experiences with CBC News.
These point of view videos are part of #MeToo 2020, a CBC News series examining what's changed since the start of the #MeToo movement two years ago and how the trial of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein will affect the future of the movement.
Classical violinist
Former construction worker
Former server in a sports bar
