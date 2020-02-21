'Put an end to this abuse': Survivors share #MeToo stories

Jury deliberations in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual assault trial are continuing .

The 67-year-old former movie mogul faces five felony charges. He is accused of raping former actress Jessica Mann, 34, in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on then production assistant Miriam Haley, 42, in 2006.

The cases sparked a resurgence of the #MeToo movement that prompted women to share their own experiences of harassment and abuse.

Three Canadian women from different industries shared their #MeToo experiences with CBC News.

These point of view videos are part of #MeToo 2020, a CBC News series examining what's changed since the start of the #MeToo movement two years ago and how the trial of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein will affect the future of the movement.

Classical violinist

London, Ont.-born Lara St. John is a classical violinist who says she was abused and raped by her violin teacher when she was 14 years old. He was never charged. 3:54

Former construction worker

Erendira Bravo of Toronto says she experienced repeated instances of sexual harassment and was fired after turning down her boss’s request for sex. 3:22

Former server in a sports bar

Toronto resident Charlotte, whose last name CBC agreed to withhold, says she experienced months of bullying and sexual assault by a co-worker. She says her complaints were ignored until he allegedly assaulted her in front of her boss. 3:46

The point-of-view videos fall under CBC's Opinion section. For more information about opinion and commentary, please read our FAQ.