Conservative leadership candidates weigh in on why Canada needs their ideas - and what they'd prioritize as PM

Some of the traditional campaign hoopla may be missing from the 2020 federal Conservative Party leadership race due to COVID-19, but there's no shortage of major issues that may sway votes.

The results of the party leadership election, being held by mail-in ballot due to the pandemic, will be made public Aug. 23.

CBC News invited all four candidates to write about the key planks in their platform, why Canada needs these ideas now, and what actions they would prioritize in their first 100 days as leader of the nation if the party is elected to form the next government. Here are their responses:

Leslyn Lewis

"We need to focus on listening to those who disagree with us as much as we insist on having the freedom to speak our own minds."

Derek Sloan

"I will introduce legislation to prevent any level of government from making mask-wearing or vaccines mandatory. I will not permit a general, economy-destroying lock-down again."

Erin O'Toole

"Our country is its greatest when we stand together, have each other's back, and respect one another."

Peter MacKay

"I will be Canada's jobs prime minister."

