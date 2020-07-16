Skip to Main Content

Ontario investing nearly $2B in long-term care beds

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is committed to building 30,000 long-term care beds over the next ten years. He announced a $1.75-billion dollar investment to kickstart the initiative which will help to build 8,000 new beds and redevelop 12,000 more.
