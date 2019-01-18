Audio

Northern Exposures: Gary and Breanne Bremner and Photography As A Social Tool

Gary and Breanne Bremner started their photography business with the usual suspects: corporate clients, wedding and studio work, but they've since embraced the idea of photography as an instrument of social change. That work recently took Gary to Haiti to work with the charity Little Footprints Big Steps.On this edition of the podcast, Gary and Breanne spoke with Mark Kelly and Alistair Maitland about that transition, and where they hope to take it.

