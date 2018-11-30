Northern Exposure - How to build a photography community
Audio
On this edition of Northern Exposure, the Airplay podcast about Yukon photography, Mark Kelly and Alistair Maitland speak with Matt Jacques. Matt moved to the Yukon just a few years ago and threw himself into the photography world, helping organize the First Light Image Festival. Sadly, Matt is leaving the Yukon, but he's taking a piece of it with him.
