Skip to Main Content
Nilofar Shidmehr on Divided Loyalties
News·Audio

Nilofar Shidmehr on Divided Loyalties

Nilofar Shidmehr talks to Shelagh Rogers about her novel Divided Loyalties.
Nilofar Shidmehr talks to Shelagh Rogers about her novel Divided Loyalties. 10:11
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|