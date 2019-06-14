Skip to Main Content
NBA Finals Game 6: Raptors vs. Warriors post-game special coverage LIVE
News·Live

NBA Finals Game 6: Raptors vs. Warriors post-game special coverage LIVE

The Toronto Raptors entered Game 6 of the NBA Finals with a 3-2 lead over the Golden State Warriors.
The Toronto Raptors entered Game 6 of the NBA Finals with a 3-2 lead over the Golden State Warriors. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|