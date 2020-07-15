News · Audio

Native Americana

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- When you think of Indigenous folk, country, roots or blues music... What do you hear? Maybe traditional songs, sung in Indigenous languages? Well, in this episode of Reclaimed you're going to hear something different - the sounds of Native Americana. It's the kind of music that features a particular kind of Indigenous storyteller: the kind that carries a guitar slung over their shoulder to keep record of what they see, the kind that ensures their stories won’t go unsung. Sometimes all you need is your guitar, your voice and knowledge of your original language to reclaim your power. Get ready to enjoy singers and songwriters with deep roots in the land, and an eagle eye view of the world around them -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he enjoys the soft strings, acoustic guitars and gentle voices from all over Turtle Island and beyond. It’s the sounds of Native Americana - roots, folk, country and blues from Indigenous storytellers with deep roots in the land.

