Natan Obed
News

Natan Obed

Natan Obed can count on one hand the number of times he's been angry. This, despite the fact that the president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami has been called out for "not being Inuk enough," for not speaking Inuktitut fluently, and for growing up in the United States.
