Live

Nanaimo byelection special

Tune into CBC Vancouver's live coverage as results of the Nanaimo byelection roll in. Join CBC Vancouver News at 11 host Dan Burritt and political science professor Gerald Baier for analysis.

Social Sharing

Tune into CBC Vancouver's live coverage as results of the Nanaimo byelection roll in. Join CBC Vancouver News at 11 host Dan Burritt and political science professor Gerald Baier for analysis. 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories