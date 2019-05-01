Skip to Main Content
N.L. Election 2019 - Leaders' debate LIVE
News·Live

N.L. Election 2019 - Leaders' debate LIVE

Major party leaders hash it out ahead of the May 16 general election.
Major party leaders hash it out ahead of the May 16 general election. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|