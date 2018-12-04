My Name is Jennifer

Jennifer Yoon came to Canada when she was 11. But when she arrived, she had only been "Jennifer" for a few minutes. Until then, she had gone by her birth name, Yae Gi. But on the flight from Korea, her mom told her to choose a more Western name. Now, 14 years later, Jennifer is wondering - should she make it official and become Jennifer legally?
