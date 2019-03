Video

Muslim parents adressing New Zealand mosque shootings

How do Muslim parents address the New Zealand mosque attacks to their children? Khadija Cajee is a mother of 3 and she says she tried to speak about it to her kids in a way that reassures them that there are good people in the world. Michael Serapio speaks to Cajee to talk more about how she approached this conversation.

