Video

Muslim-Canadian community reacts to New Zealand attacks

Ihsaan Gardee says he was surprised but not shocked by the mosque shootings in New Zealand because the language around hate and political rhetoric is common. Michael Serapio speaks to Gardee to talk more about his reaction to the shootings.

Social Sharing

Ihsaan Gardee says he was surprised but not shocked by the mosque shootings in New Zealand because the language around hate and political rhetoric is common. Michael Serapio speaks to Gardee to talk more about his reaction to the shootings. 6:21

Popular Now Find more popular stories