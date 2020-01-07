Musicians of the Midnight Sun: Wayne Bertrand

Pat Braden joins us every Tuesday to feature Northerners who played in that golden era of music from the late 1950's to the mid 1970's. But instead of the big cities of North America, these folks played the community halls, bar rooms and fiddle dances of the North. This week: Wayne Bertrand.
Social Sharing
Pat Braden joins us every Tuesday to feature Northerners who played in that golden era of music from the late 1950's to the mid 1970's. But instead of the big cities of North America, these folks played the community halls, bar rooms and fiddle dances of the North. This week: Wayne Bertrand. 7:48