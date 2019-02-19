Skip to Main Content
Musicians of the Midnight Sun: Wally Firth
In the first episode of season 2 of Musicians of the Midnight Sun, Pat Braden speaks with Wally Firth, a Métis fiddler from Fort McPherson, N.W.T. He was also a radio host with CBC North, and the territory's first Indigenous member of parliament.
