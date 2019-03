Audio

Musicians of the Midnight Sun: Ted Wesley

In this episode of Musicians of the Midnight Sun, Pat Braden speaks with Ted Wesley who moved North to work at the Discovery gold mine near Yellowknife in the early 1960s. He and his wife went on to form the band The Tundra Folk. 5:25

