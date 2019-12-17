News · Audio

Musicians of the Midnight Sun: Sandy Wilson

In this episode of Musicians of the Midnight Sun, Pat Braden speaks to guitarist Sandy Wilson who relocated to Yellowknife in 1972 and dove in the local music scene which he grew to love and defended enthusiastically. "Don't underestimate this crowd buddy. These people are from all over the country and they all got huge record collections. So don't think you're one up on them with your music...'cause you're not."

Social Sharing