Musicians of the Midnight Sun: Roy Menagh
Audio

In this episode of Musicians of the Midnight Sun, Pat Braden speaks with Roy Menagh. In 1973, Menagh moved from Toronto to Yellowknife to teach music in the public schools. He also organized countless community-based music events for many communities in the North. 7:03
