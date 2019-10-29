Skip to Main Content
Musicians of the Midnight Sun: Peter Lafferty
Musicians of the Midnight Sun: Peter Lafferty

In this episode of 'Musicians of the Midnight Sun' Pat Braden explores the career of Metis musician Peter Lafferty. Lafferty was one member of a very musical family who was drawn to Hank Snow, like many of his generation. He taught himself to play favourite tunes by pumping coins in to a jukebox and running home to practice on his guitar. He now lives in Whitehorse where he plays music to this day.
In this episode of 'Musicians of the Midnight Sun' Pat Braden explores the career of Metis musician Peter Lafferty. Lafferty was one member of a very musical family who was drawn to Hank Snow, like many of his generation. He taught himself to play favourite tunes by pumping coins in to a jukebox and running home to practice on his guitar. He now lives in Whitehorse where he plays music to this day. 6:46
