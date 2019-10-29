Musicians of the Midnight Sun: Peter Lafferty

In this episode of 'Musicians of the Midnight Sun' Pat Braden explores the career of Metis musician Peter Lafferty. Lafferty was one member of a very musical family who was drawn to Hank Snow, like many of his generation. He taught himself to play favourite tunes by pumping coins in to a jukebox and running home to practice on his guitar. He now lives in Whitehorse where he plays music to this day.
6:46