Musicians of the Midnight Sun: Penny Ballantyne

In this episode of Musicians of the Midnight Sun Pat Braden explores the career of Northern Musician Penny Ballantyne. Ballantyne was only 13 years old when she joined the Yellowknife band the Stained Glass Illusion who played local rock and roll gigs in - among other places - local bars. She would play keyboards for the group, and thought of the band members as her big brothers. Later in her youth she would go on to focus on her high school and conservatory piano studies.

